GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Bulls remain in control near multi-week tops, around 1.30 handle

- GBP/USD gained some follow-through traction and climbed to six-week tops.
- A sustained move beyond a descending channel sets the stage for further gains.
The GBP/USD pair added to the overnight positive move from the 1.2900 round figure mark and continued gaining traction through the mid-European session on Tuesday.
The momentum lifted the pair to levels just above the key 1.30 psychological mark, beyond a key resistance marked by the top end of over six-week-old descending trend-channel.
With oscillators on the daily charts holding comfortably in the positive territory, the set-up now seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains.
Some follow-through buying interest has the potential to lift the pair further towards an intermediate resistance near the 1.3045-50 region en-route the 1.3100 round-figure mark.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts are already flashing slightly overbought conditions and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some consolidation or a modest retracement, possibly towards the resistance breakpoint, before positioning for any further appreciating move.
GBP/USD 4-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2997
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1.2949
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2885
|Daily SMA50
|1.2728
|Daily SMA100
|1.2501
|Daily SMA200
|1.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.295
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2896
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2952
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2827
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2929
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2917
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2913
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2878
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2859
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2967
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2986
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges past 1.30 amid favorable opinion polls
GBP/USD is trading at fresh multi-week highs above 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations.
EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, nearing 1.11. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.
Cryptocurrencies: No visibility in a highly hazardous environment
Opposite technical signals blind the field of vision in a complex environment. Moving averages and price action point to declines in the short term. Technical indicators hint bullish crosses in the Top 3 cryptocurrencies.
Gold: Yellow metal breaks to the upside, trades near $1475/oz
The yellow metal is rising sharply in the New York session. Gold is rebounding from the November lows and broke the 1465 resistance level while trading below the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
USD/JPY: Trade war fears boost the JPY
US President Trump keeps menacing several countries with tariffs. Equities extend their collapse, Wall Street set to open at almost a one-month lows. USD/JPY pressuring 108.80 support, room to extend its decline toward the 108.00 level.