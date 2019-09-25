GBP/USD technical analysis: Bulls dominate above 1.2471/67 confluence, 2-week-old support-line

- GBP/USD successfully trades above 100-DMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June-September decline.
- A two-week-old rising trend-line adds to the support while 1.2580/83 becomes nearby resistance.
Following its run-up on Tuesday, GBP/USD successfully trades above near-term key support-confluence as it seesaws near 1.2485 during the Asian session on Wednesday.
With the strong read of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) and a sustained break of 1.2471/67 area including 100-day simple moving average (DMA) and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, prices are likely to extend the latest upside.
In doing so, a horizontal region including mid-July tops and the current month high, around 1.2580/83, can become buyers’ first choice ahead of confronting late-June low near 1.2660 and 200-DMA level of 1.2735.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 1.2467 can’t be considered as a bearish signal as a two-week-old rising trend-line, at 1.2428, also stands tall to challenge sellers.
Should pair’s weakness defy 1.2428 support, 1.2385/80 and 50% Fibonacci retracement around 1.2370 will flash on bears’ radar.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2485
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.2493
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2338
|Daily SMA50
|1.2276
|Daily SMA100
|1.2476
|Daily SMA200
|1.2737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2504
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2414
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2583
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2393
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2448
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2437
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.238
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2617
