GBP/USD technical analysis: Bulls challenge 1-month old descending trend-channel resistance

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gains some follow-through traction and climbs to over two-week tops.
  • The set-up seems tilted in favour of bulls, albeit warrant some caution.

The GBP/USD pair gained some follow-through traction through the early European session on Monday and climbed to over two-week tops, around the 1.2960 region in the last hour.
 
Bulls might now be looking to build on the momentum further beyond a one-month-old descending trend-channel, which constitutes towards the formation of a bullish flag chart pattern.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias but are flashing slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts and thus, warrant some caution.
 
Hence, any subsequent move beyond monthly swing high resistance near the 1.2970-75 region might confront some stiff resistance and remain capped near the key 1.30 psychological mark.
 
On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 1.2900 mark and is closely followed by the 1.2880-75 region, below which the pair might drift back toward the 1.2800 handle.

GBP/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.296
Today Daily Change 0.0055
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 1.2905
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2874
Daily SMA50 1.2622
Daily SMA100 1.2461
Daily SMA200 1.2703
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2918
Previous Daily Low 1.2867
Previous Weekly High 1.2918
Previous Weekly Low 1.2785
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2899
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2887
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2875
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2845
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2823
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2926
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2948
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2978

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

