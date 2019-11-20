GBP/USD technical analysis: Bullish setup valid despite Tuesday's drop

- GBP/USD continues to look north with a flag breakout on the daily chart.
- The impending golden crossover could invite stronger buying pressure.
The path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair remains to the higher side despite Tuesday's 0.19% drop.
The daily chart shows the pair is holding the support at 1.2922 – the upper edge of the bull flag, which was breached to the higher side on Friday. Put simply, the flag breakout or the bullish continuation pattern and is accompanied by a falling channel breakout on the 14-day relative strength index.
Further, the 50-day moving average is looking set to cross the 200-day moving average in the next few days. The impending golden cross could bolster the bullish sentiment.
The pair, therefore, remains on track to test and possibly break above the psychological hurdle of 1.30. The bullish case would weaken if the spot finds acceptance under 1.29.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2922
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2877
|Daily SMA50
|1.2645
|Daily SMA100
|1.2468
|Daily SMA200
|1.2703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.297
|Previous Daily Low
|1.291
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2918
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2785
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2933
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2947
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2902
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2876
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2842
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2997
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3024
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
