GBP/USD technical analysis: Bounces off 100-hour EMA inside symmetrical triangle

  • GBP/USD seesaws within an 8-day long symmetrical triangle.
  • 100-hour EMA offers immediate support.

While more than a week old triangle formation limits the GBP/USD pair’s near-term moves, the quote recently bounced off the 100-hour exponential moving average (EMA) as it traders near 1.2480 heading into the UK open on Thursday.

Pair’s latest pullback enables it to question 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of mid-month declines, at 1.2504. However, a week old downward sloping trend-line at 1.2515 and the triangle resistance near 1.2536 could restrict further upside, if not then chances of the pair’s rally to early-month high surrounding 1.2580 can’t be denied.

On the downside break of 100-hour EMA, at 1.2475 now, prices can slump to formation support-line of 1.2435.

Should sellers keep dominating past-1.2435, July 17 low near 1.2380 could be on their radars to target.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2477
Today Daily Change -6 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 1.2483
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2533
Daily SMA50 1.262
Daily SMA100 1.2847
Daily SMA200 1.2864
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2522
Previous Daily Low 1.2427
Previous Weekly High 1.2579
Previous Weekly Low 1.2382
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2486
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2463
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2432
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2382
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2336
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2528
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2573
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2624

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

