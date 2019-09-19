GBP/USD technical analysis: Bears await break of one-week-old support-line to aim for 1.2310/05

- GBP/USD turns weaker after rising to a two-month high.
- Immediate rising trend-line questions the sellers targeting 200-bar EMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement confluence.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot while taking rounds to 1.2470 ahead of the UK session start on Thursday.
The pair portrays lower-high formation supported by a bearish signal from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator.
Even so, an upward sloping trend-line since September 12 still holds the downside confined around 1.2455, a break of which could call sellers targeting 1.2310/05 confluence that comprises 200-bar exponential moving average (EMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of current month upside.
However, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level close to 1.2390 and September 05 high near 1.2355 could offer intermediate halts during the south-run.
Alternatively, pair’s rise above latest high around 1.2530 paves the way for a fresh rally towards mid-July peak nearing 1.2580.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2472
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.2472
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2294
|Daily SMA50
|1.2278
|Daily SMA100
|1.2501
|Daily SMA200
|1.274
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2515
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2439
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2508
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2234
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2486
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2435
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2399
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2359
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2512
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2552
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2588
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
