GBP/USD technical analysis: Any corrective bounce might still be seen as a selling opportunity

- After the previous session's modest pullback, the GBP/USD pair regained some positive traction on Thursday and spiked to fresh session tops - around the 1.2180-85 region - in the last hour.
- Move beyond 200-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger behind the latest leg of a sudden spike, albeit bulls lacked any strong follow-through and the pair quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
With technical indicators gaining some positive momentum on hourly charts, a follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair towards reclaiming the 1.2200 handle. The momentum could further get extended beyond weekly tops, towards testing another resistance near the 1.2225-30 region.
The latter marks the top end of a short-term ascending trend-channel formation on the 1-hourly chart and should keep a lid on any further appreciating move amid persistent uncertainty surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union by the new extended deadline on Oct. 31.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to recover from the bearish territory and warrant caution for bullish traders. This coupled with the fact that the pair has struggled to register any meaningful recovery points to the emergence of fresh selling at higher levels.
Hence, any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and a sustained break below the 1.2100 handle will confirm a fresh bearish breakdown, paving the way for an extension of the pair’s recent downward trajectory towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2171
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2142
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2351
|Daily SMA50
|1.2523
|Daily SMA100
|1.2749
|Daily SMA200
|1.2831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2121
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2384
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.208
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2148
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2165
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2111
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.204
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2182
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2223
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2253
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1200 amid market calm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, consolidating. Markets are calmer after China has fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected and the Fed's Evans has said he is open to more stimulus.
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150, stable. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has blamed the EU for refusing to negotiate as the clock ticks down toward the Brexit date of October 31st.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, manages to hold above 106.00 handle for now
The USD/JPY pair edged lower on Thursday and gave up a part of its overnight goodish bounce from fresh multi-month lows, albeit has managed to hold its neck above the 106.00 handle.
Gold consolidates recent strong gains to multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold lacked any firm directional bias on Thursday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, consolidating the recent upsurge to fresh multi-year tops.
Forex Today: Upbeat mood as China halts yuan decline, Saudis want to halt oil slide
The market mood has been improving after China fixed its yuan above 7.00 for USD/CNY – but stronger than expected for the Chinese currency – restraining market forces. China's trade balance surplus beat expectations with a significant rise in exports – perhaps a preparation for new tariffs.