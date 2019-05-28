GBP/USD technical analysis: A break above 1.2700 figure can attract bulls

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is starting to correct the selloff seen in the last weeks.
  • The US Consumer Confidence at 14:00 GMT can provide some volatility on the Cable.

GBP/USD daily chart

In May the ongoing Brexit drama pushed the currency pair to near 1.2600 the figure.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

The market is attempting to stabilize Cable above the 1.2650 level. 


GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD is holding above the key 1.2600 support and the 200 SMA. The market will likely try to break 1.2700 figure to reach 1.2750 to the upside. However, it is unclear if the bullls are ready for it just yet. On the flip side, a sustained break below 1.2650 can lead to 1.2600 the figure.


Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2688
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.268
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2892
Daily SMA50 1.2997
Daily SMA100 1.3016
Daily SMA200 1.2956
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2748
Previous Daily Low 1.2666
Previous Weekly High 1.2815
Previous Weekly Low 1.2605
Previous Monthly High 1.3196
Previous Monthly Low 1.2865
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2698
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2717
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2648
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2617
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2567
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.273
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.278
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2811

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up top jobs, including ECB President. The US-Sino trade war persists. US consumer confidence beat with 134.1 points. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD is below 1.2700. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.

USD/JPY News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement. 

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up top jobs, including ECB President. The US-Sino trade war persists. US consumer confidence beat with 134.1 points. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD is below 1.2700. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.

USD/JPY News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement. 

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  