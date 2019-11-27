GBP/USD Technical Analysis: 61.8% Fibo, short-term triangle restrict immediate declines

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD seesaws around the intra-day low.
  • Near-term key supports could restrict the pair’s declines as RSI stays in normal conditions.
  • An upside break of the triangle could challenge the weekly high.

GBP/USD remains on the back foot while dropping to 1.2850 amid Wednesday’s Asian session.

The pair now tests 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the current month upside, a break of which could drag the quote to the three-day-old rising support line, forming part of immediate triangle, at 1.2837. Additionally, an upward sloping trend line since November 08, at 1.2832, can limit pair’s further declines.

While normal conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) portrays brighter chances of pair’s U-turn from 1.2832, failure to do so can please sellers with 1.2820 and sub-1.2800 mark.

Alternatively, pair’s rise above the triangle’s resistance line, at 1.2880, which also nears 50% Fibonacci retracement, can trigger fresh rise towards the weekly top surrounding 1.2915.

Though, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2935 and November 21 high around 1.2970 can keep buyers in check afterward.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2853
Today Daily Change -11 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 1.2864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2882
Daily SMA50 1.2692
Daily SMA100 1.2485
Daily SMA200 1.2703
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2908
Previous Daily Low 1.2835
Previous Weekly High 1.2986
Previous Weekly Low 1.2821
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2863
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.288
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.283
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2795
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2756
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2903
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2943
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2977

 

 

