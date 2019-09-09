GBP/USD technical analysis: 50-day EMA, 5-week old trend-line restrict immediate upside

- GBP/USD seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of June-September decline.
- 50-day EMA, a rising trend-line since July 31 limit pair’s nearby advances.
- Early August high, 21-DMA become adjacent supports to watch.
Despite pulling back from more than a month old rising trend-line, also falling below 50-day EMA, GBP/USD takes the rounds to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement as it trades near 1.2285 during early Monday.
With the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicating bullish signals, the pair can again confront 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 1.2310 ahead of challenging a rising trend-line since July 31, at 1.2340 now.
If at all prices manage to clear 1.2340 on a daily closing basis, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2372 could act as an intermediate halt before fueling prices to 1.2470/80 area including 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 100-day EMA.
Alternatively, 21-day EMA level of 1.2217, near to August 06 high of 1.2210, acts as adjacent support-zone for the pair traders to watch during the pullback below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
Should there be additional downside past-1.2210, September 03 high near 1.2100 will gain bears’ attention.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2282
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2284
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2173
|Daily SMA50
|1.2301
|Daily SMA100
|1.2545
|Daily SMA200
|1.2751
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2346
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2279
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2354
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1958
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2305
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2321
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.226
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2193
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2328
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2371
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2395
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
