GBP/USD Technical Analysis: 50-day EMA, 38.2% Fibonacci question further declines

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD pauses five-day-old downside.
  • 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement acts as immediate resistance.
  • 200-day EMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement add to the supports.

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2940 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair bounces off 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September-December upside.

Considering the strength of support and weakness in the 12-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI), prices are likely to recover to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3150. However, 1.3000 round-figure will offer immediate resistance to the pair.

Should there be further upside beyond 1.3150, 1.3230 and December 16 low near 1.3320 will be in the spotlight.

On the contrary, a downside break of 1.2925/20 support confluence will highlight a 200-day EMA level of 1.2768 prior to diverting the Bears towards 50% Fibonacci retracement, near 1.2735.

If at all sellers dominate beneath 1.2735, September month high near 1.2580 will return to the charts.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2943
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.2943
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3077
Daily SMA50 1.2959
Daily SMA100 1.262
Daily SMA200 1.2695
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3032
Previous Daily Low 1.2905
Previous Weekly High 1.3423
Previous Weekly Low 1.2989
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2984
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2888
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2832
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.276
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3016
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3088
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3143

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

