GBP/USD Technical Analysis: 50-day EMA, 38.2% Fibonacci question further declines

- GBP/USD pauses five-day-old downside.
- 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement acts as immediate resistance.
- 200-day EMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement add to the supports.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2940 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair bounces off 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September-December upside.
Considering the strength of support and weakness in the 12-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI), prices are likely to recover to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3150. However, 1.3000 round-figure will offer immediate resistance to the pair.
Should there be further upside beyond 1.3150, 1.3230 and December 16 low near 1.3320 will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, a downside break of 1.2925/20 support confluence will highlight a 200-day EMA level of 1.2768 prior to diverting the Bears towards 50% Fibonacci retracement, near 1.2735.
If at all sellers dominate beneath 1.2735, September month high near 1.2580 will return to the charts.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2943
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2943
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3077
|Daily SMA50
|1.2959
|Daily SMA100
|1.262
|Daily SMA200
|1.2695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3032
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2905
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3423
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2989
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2984
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2888
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3143
GBP/USD seesaws near mid-1.2900s amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair bounces off 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September-December upside.