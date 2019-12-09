GBP/USD Technical Analysis: 5-day MA support may be put to test

GBP/USD snapped a five-day winning run on Friday,

RSI's above-70 reading gained credence with Friday's drop.

A pullback to the 5- day average support could be seen.

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3145, representing a 0.10% gain on the day.

The pair fell 0.19% on Friday, snapping the five-day winning streak.

Friday's drop also validated the overbought or above-70 reading on the 14-day relative strength index (RSI).

As a result, a pullback, possibly to the 5-day moving average (MA) support at 1.3106, could be in the offing. A bounce from the 5-day MA could yield a convincing move above Friday's high of 1.3165.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has extended its lead over the Labour Party to 14 percentage points from 9 percentage points seen a week ago, according to an opinion poll by Survation for ITV.

So, a strong bounce from the 5-day MA cannot be ruled out.

Daily chart

Trend: Pullback likely

Technical levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3145 Today Daily Change 0.0005 Today Daily Change % 0.04 Today daily open 1.3141 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2938 Daily SMA50 1.2787 Daily SMA100 1.2526 Daily SMA200 1.2697 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3167 Previous Daily Low 1.31 Previous Weekly High 1.3167 Previous Weekly Low 1.2896 Previous Monthly High 1.2986 Previous Monthly Low 1.2769 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3126 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3141 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3105 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3069 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3038 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3172 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3203 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3239



