GBP/USD technical analysis: 3-week-old resistance-line questions 100-DMA breakout

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD stays little changed around two-month high even after clearing 100-DMA for the first time in more than four months.
  • A rising trend-line since August-end, higher RSI seems to challenge buyers.

Successful trading beyond 100-day simple moving average (DMA) fails to lend much strength to the GBP/USD pair as it struggles around 1.2520 during Friday morning.

Pair’s run-up to the highest in two-months, also above 100-DMA for the first time since early-May, fails to clear a three-week-old upward sloping trend-line, close to 1.2580. Also raising challenges to buyers is the nearly overbought conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI).

With this, pair’s declines below 100-DMA level of 1.2490 could trigger fresh pullbacks to 1.2385/80 area including July 17 low and early-September high. However, pair’s further declines should stall around August-end tops nearing 1.2310, if not then odds of witnessing a plunge towards sub-1.2200 area can’t be denied.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 1.2580 resistance-line can propel GBP/USD to 1.2650 and then to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of May-September downpour, at 1.2712.

Further, the 200-DMA level of 1.2740 could stop bulls beyond 1.2712.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2524
Today Daily Change 52 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.42%
Today daily open 1.2472
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2294
Daily SMA50 1.2278
Daily SMA100 1.2501
Daily SMA200 1.274
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2515
Previous Daily Low 1.2439
Previous Weekly High 1.2508
Previous Weekly Low 1.2234
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2486
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2435
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2399
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2359
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2512
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2552
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2588

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1050 level

Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1050 level

The shared currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main DSMAs. The Euro has been in a trading range over the last two weeks as the market participants are waiting for a catalyst.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 3-week-old resistance-line questions 100-DMA breakout

GBP/USD: 3-week-old resistance-line questions 100-DMA breakout

Successful trading beyond 100-day simple moving average (DMA) fails to lend much strength to the GBP/USD pair as it struggles around 1.2520 during Friday morning. A rising trend-line since August-end, seems to challenge buyers.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY stays in negative territory near 108 despite rising US stocks

USD/JPY stays in negative territory near 108 despite rising US stocks

The USD/JPY pair rose to its highest level since early August at 108.48 during the American trading hours on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve refrained from giving any hints regarding the next policy move despite announcing a 25 basis points rate cut.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidating at technical levels awaiting next catalyst

Gold consolidating at technical levels awaiting next catalyst

Precious metals were higher on Thursday. Gold prices climbed from $1,489.13 to $1,504.60. The gold ratio travelled between 83.87 and 84.66 with a bullish bias as the yellow metal surges on. 

Gold News

The Federal Reserve Keeps its Options Open

The Federal Reserve Keeps its Options Open

The Federal Reserve’s two rate cuts in as many months have satisfied market expectations for action and will give the governors time to determine if a full reduction cycle is warranted.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures