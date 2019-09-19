GBP/USD technical analysis: 3-week-old resistance-line questions 100-DMA breakout

- GBP/USD stays little changed around two-month high even after clearing 100-DMA for the first time in more than four months.
- A rising trend-line since August-end, higher RSI seems to challenge buyers.
Successful trading beyond 100-day simple moving average (DMA) fails to lend much strength to the GBP/USD pair as it struggles around 1.2520 during Friday morning.
Pair’s run-up to the highest in two-months, also above 100-DMA for the first time since early-May, fails to clear a three-week-old upward sloping trend-line, close to 1.2580. Also raising challenges to buyers is the nearly overbought conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI).
With this, pair’s declines below 100-DMA level of 1.2490 could trigger fresh pullbacks to 1.2385/80 area including July 17 low and early-September high. However, pair’s further declines should stall around August-end tops nearing 1.2310, if not then odds of witnessing a plunge towards sub-1.2200 area can’t be denied.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 1.2580 resistance-line can propel GBP/USD to 1.2650 and then to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of May-September downpour, at 1.2712.
Further, the 200-DMA level of 1.2740 could stop bulls beyond 1.2712.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2524
|Today Daily Change
|52 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42%
|Today daily open
|1.2472
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2294
|Daily SMA50
|1.2278
|Daily SMA100
|1.2501
|Daily SMA200
|1.274
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2515
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2439
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2508
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2234
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2486
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2435
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2399
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2359
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2512
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2552
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2588
