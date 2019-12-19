GBP/USD Technical Analysis: 21-DMA questions break of multi-month-old trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD pauses two-day-old declines around 21-DMA.
  • Bearish MACD, a sustained trading below key trend line keep sellers hopeful.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, Monday’s low add to the resistances.

GBP/USD holds on to its recovery from 21-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) while taking the bids to 1.3080 during early Thursday. That said, the pair dropped below the 10-week-old rising trend line the previous day.

With the bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) joining the pair’s sustained trading below the previous support line, prices are likely to extend declines. In doing so, October month high near 1.3010 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September-December upside, at 1.2915, will become sellers’ targets.

Assuming the pair’s extended downpour below 1.2915, the quote can revisit November month lows near 1.2770.

Alternatively, pair’s rise beyond the support-turned-resistance, at 1.3125 now, will have to cross 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3145 to meet Monday’s low around 1.3320.

During the pair’s extended rise above 1.3320, 1.3425 and the recent high near 1.3515 will be the key to watch.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3083
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.3087
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3061
Daily SMA50 1.2934
Daily SMA100 1.2595
Daily SMA200 1.2699
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.314
Previous Daily Low 1.3059
Previous Weekly High 1.3515
Previous Weekly Low 1.3051
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.309
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3109
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3051
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3015
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2971
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3131
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3175
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3211

 

 

