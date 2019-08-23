GBP/USD technical analysis: 21-day EMA, 23.6% Fibo. regain market attention

- GBP/USD takes U-turn from two-month-old falling trend-line.
- 1.2200/2195 becomes nearby support-confluence to watch.
- 50-day EMA, 1.2385 can please buyers during the fresh rise.
GBP/USD fails to hold its earlier run-up to three-week high and is presently declining to 1.2230 while heading into the London open on Friday.
The 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of June-August downside, near 1.2200/2195, grabs immediate attention of sellers as it holds the key to the quote’s slump to 1.2100.
If at all sellers refrain from stepping back around 1.2100, 1.2050 and monthly low near 1.2015 could become their favorites.
It should also be noted that the year 2017 bottom of 1.1987 and 2016 trough of 1.1806 could come back to charts if bears dominate past-1.2015.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2229
|Today Daily Change
|-24 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.2253
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2146
|Daily SMA50
|1.2399
|Daily SMA100
|1.2637
|Daily SMA200
|1.2783
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2273
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2108
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2015
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.221
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2171
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.215
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2046
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2315
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2377
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.248
The FOMC vote in July to drop the fed funds rate 0.25% for the first time since December 2008 was 8-2 with some members who approved the reduction doubting its logic or necessity.