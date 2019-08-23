GBP/USD technical analysis: 21-day EMA, 23.6% Fibo. regain market attention

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD takes U-turn from two-month-old falling trend-line.
  • 1.2200/2195 becomes nearby support-confluence to watch.
  • 50-day EMA, 1.2385 can please buyers during the fresh rise.

GBP/USD fails to hold its earlier run-up to three-week high and is presently declining to 1.2230 while heading into the London open on Friday.

The 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of June-August downside, near 1.2200/2195, grabs immediate attention of sellers as it holds the key to the quote’s slump to 1.2100.

If at all sellers refrain from stepping back around 1.2100, 1.2050 and monthly low near 1.2015 could become their favorites.

It should also be noted that the year 2017 bottom of 1.1987 and 2016 trough of 1.1806 could come back to charts if bears dominate past-1.2015.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2229
Today Daily Change -24 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.20%
Today daily open 1.2253
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2146
Daily SMA50 1.2399
Daily SMA100 1.2637
Daily SMA200 1.2783
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2273
Previous Daily Low 1.2108
Previous Weekly High 1.2176
Previous Weekly Low 1.2015
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.221
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2171
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.215
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2046
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1984
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2315
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2377
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.248

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

