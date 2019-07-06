GBP/USD technical analysis: 1.2685/80 becomes a tough nut to crack for sellers

100-HMA, immediate trend-line question short-term sellers.

Upside remains capped by 10-day long horizontal region.

Despite failures to cross 10-day long horizontal resistance, GBP/USD refrained from slipping beneath 1.2685/80 support-confluence as it clings to 1.2695 ahead of the UK open on Friday.

The said support-joint comprising 100-hour moving average (HMA) and an upward sloping trend-line stretched since Monday.

In a case where sellers drag the quote under 1.2680, 1.2640 and 1.2600 are likely following numbers to appear on the chart.

Additionally, the latest low surrounding 1.2560 can please bears past-1.2600.

Meanwhile, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent downturn, at 1.2720 now, may limit the pair’s adjacent advances, a break of which highlights 1.2740/50 horizontal resistance-area.

If at all bulls manage to conquer 1.2750, 1.2800 and 1.2815 might flash on their radar.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Sideways to positive