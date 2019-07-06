GBP/USD technical analysis: 1.2685/80 becomes a tough nut to crack for sellers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • 100-HMA, immediate trend-line question short-term sellers.
  • Upside remains capped by 10-day long horizontal region.

Despite failures to cross 10-day long horizontal resistance, GBP/USD refrained from slipping beneath 1.2685/80 support-confluence as it clings to 1.2695 ahead of the UK open on Friday.

The said support-joint comprising 100-hour moving average (HMA) and an upward sloping trend-line stretched since Monday.

In a case where sellers drag the quote under 1.2680, 1.2640 and 1.2600 are likely following numbers to appear on the chart.

Additionally, the latest low surrounding 1.2560 can please bears past-1.2600.

Meanwhile, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent downturn, at 1.2720 now, may limit the pair’s adjacent advances, a break of which highlights 1.2740/50 horizontal resistance-area.

If at all bulls manage to conquer 1.2750, 1.2800 and 1.2815 might flash on their radar.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Sideways to positive

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2695
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.2698
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2732
Daily SMA50 1.2914
Daily SMA100 1.3001
Daily SMA200 1.2946
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2743
Previous Daily Low 1.2668
Previous Weekly High 1.2748
Previous Weekly Low 1.2559
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2714
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2696
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2663
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2628
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2588
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2737
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2777
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2812

 

 

