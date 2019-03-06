GBP/USD technical analysis: 1.2655/60 resistance-confluence caps immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • 200-HMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and near-term trend-line limits immediate upside.
  • 1.2600 seems short-term sellers’ favorite

With its latest pullback from 1.2655/60 resistance-confluence, the GBP/USD pair traders near 1.2640 ahead of the UK open on Monday.

Failure to cross the confluence region portrayed by 200-hour moving average, more than 10-day long descending trend-line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its late-may downturn favor the Cable sellers targeting 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2620 as immediate support.

During the quote’s declines under 1.2620, 1.2600 round-figure could gain high importance ahead of diverting bears to 1.2560.

Alternatively, pair’s rise past-1.2660 enables it to question 1.2690 and 1.2715 resistances respectively comprising 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements levels.

If bulls refrain from relinquishing their command above 1.2715, late-May tops near 1.2750 and high of May 21around 1.2815 could flash on their list.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2641
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 1.2636
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2804
Daily SMA50 1.2952
Daily SMA100 1.301
Daily SMA200 1.2952
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2646
Previous Daily Low 1.2559
Previous Weekly High 1.2748
Previous Weekly Low 1.2559
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2612
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2592
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2581
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2527
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2495
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2668
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2754

 

 

