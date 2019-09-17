GBP/USD technical analysis: 1.2507/10 acts as immediate upside barrier

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD bounces off two-week-old support-line.
  • 100-DMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement can question the pair’s recovery.
  • Six-month long falling trend-line adds to the resistance.

Despite bouncing off near-term support-line, GBP/USD remains under pressure as it makes the rounds to 1.2420 ahead of the UK open on Tuesday.

The pair needs to provide a daily closing beyond 1.2507/10 area, including 100-day simple moving average (DMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March-September declines, in order to extend the latest recovery.

Even so, a downward sloping trend-line since March, at 1.2625, will challenge bulls targeting 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2675 and June month high surrounding 1.2785.

Meanwhile, pair’s decline below immediate rising support-line, at 1.2400, could drag it back 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2300 whereas 21-DMA level of 1.2270 could please sellers afterward.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2421
Today Daily Change -9 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 1.243
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.226
Daily SMA50 1.2278
Daily SMA100 1.2512
Daily SMA200 1.2741
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2506
Previous Daily Low 1.2399
Previous Weekly High 1.2508
Previous Weekly Low 1.2234
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.244
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2465
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2384
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2338
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2278
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2491
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2551
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2597

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German data

EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German data

EUR/USD fell sharply on Monday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. A below-forecast German Zew survey will likely accentuate bearish pressures around the EUR. The bulls need a break above trendline sloping lower from June highs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays under pressure ahead of UK Supreme Court hearings

GBP/USD stays under pressure ahead of UK Supreme Court hearings

With no positive Brexit developments and the UK Parliament deadlock, GBP/USD extends pullback from 100-DMA ahead of London open. The UK Supreme Court will start three-day hearings on whether PM Johnson’s proroguing the Parliament was illegal.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00

USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00

USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Trades below $1,500, looks south on bearish crossover

Gold: Trades below $1,500, looks south on bearish crossover

Gold is looking south with the 4-hour chart reporting a bearish crossover. The 4-hour chart shows the 50-period moving average has crossed below the 200-period moving average. That bearish crossover indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side. 

Gold News

Gasoline and the Gulf

Gasoline and the Gulf

The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will  begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures