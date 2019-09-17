GBP/USD technical analysis: 1.2507/10 acts as immediate upside barrier

- GBP/USD bounces off two-week-old support-line.
- 100-DMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement can question the pair’s recovery.
- Six-month long falling trend-line adds to the resistance.
Despite bouncing off near-term support-line, GBP/USD remains under pressure as it makes the rounds to 1.2420 ahead of the UK open on Tuesday.
The pair needs to provide a daily closing beyond 1.2507/10 area, including 100-day simple moving average (DMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March-September declines, in order to extend the latest recovery.
Even so, a downward sloping trend-line since March, at 1.2625, will challenge bulls targeting 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2675 and June month high surrounding 1.2785.
Meanwhile, pair’s decline below immediate rising support-line, at 1.2400, could drag it back 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2300 whereas 21-DMA level of 1.2270 could please sellers afterward.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2421
|Today Daily Change
|-9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.243
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.226
|Daily SMA50
|1.2278
|Daily SMA100
|1.2512
|Daily SMA200
|1.2741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2506
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2399
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2508
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2234
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.244
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2465
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2384
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2338
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2491
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2551
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2597
