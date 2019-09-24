GBP/USD technical analysis: 1.2393/85 limits immediate downside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD struggles around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement as 4H 50MA limits the upside.
  • A two-week-old rising trend-line, horizontal-support can offer nearby rest.

With the 50-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 50MA) aptly restricting the GBP/USD pair’s immediate upside, the quote stays on the back foot while flashing 1.2430 amid initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.

An upward sloping trend-line and horizontal support since September 09, around 1.2393/85, act as immediate key support as the break of which can fetch prices further south towards 1.2230 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of current month upside, around 1.2200.

Alternatively, the pair’s rise beyond 4H 50MA level of 1.2450 can have multiple resistances between 1.2500 and 1.2530.

Should there be additional upside past-1.2510, recent high surrounding 1.2580 and 1.2600 could lure buyers.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2433
Today Daily Change -37 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.30%
Today daily open 1.247
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2317
Daily SMA50 1.2276
Daily SMA100 1.2489
Daily SMA200 1.2738
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2583
Previous Daily Low 1.2459
Previous Weekly High 1.2583
Previous Weekly Low 1.2393
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2535
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2425
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.238
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2302
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2549
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2628
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2673

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

