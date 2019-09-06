GBP/USD technical analysis: 1.2380/85 limits upside beyond 50-DMA

- GBP/USD remains above 50-DMA amid bullish technical indicators.
- A sustained break of mid-July lows can validate the pair’s further upside.
Even after staying beyond 50-day simple moving average (DMA) for the first time in four months, GBP/USD still refrain from further upside as it takes the rounds to 1.2320 while heading into the London open on Friday.
Given the price-positive signals from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) and 14-bar relative strength index (RSI), an upside break of 1.2380/85 area including mid-July lows can propel prices further towards 100-DMA level of 1.2545.
It should, however, be noted that pair’s run-up past-1.2545 will be questioned by a downward sloping trend-line since early-March, at 1.2690.
On the contrary, pair’s decline below 50-DMA level of 1.2300 could trigger fresh declines to initial August month highs near 1.2210/2200 whereas 1.2080 and 1.2015 can offer intermediate halts before the pair drops to 1.2000 mark that has mostly held the pair’s south-run confined.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2323
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.2331
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2161
|Daily SMA50
|1.2309
|Daily SMA100
|1.2552
|Daily SMA200
|1.2753
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2354
|Previous Daily Low
|1.221
|Previous Weekly High
|1.231
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2139
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2299
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2265
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2243
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2154
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2099
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2387
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2442
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2531
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
