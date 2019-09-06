GBP/USD technical analysis: 1.2380/85 limits upside beyond 50-DMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD remains above 50-DMA amid bullish technical indicators.
  • A sustained break of mid-July lows can validate the pair’s further upside.

Even after staying beyond 50-day simple moving average (DMA) for the first time in four months, GBP/USD still refrain from further upside as it takes the rounds to 1.2320 while heading into the London open on Friday.

Given the price-positive signals from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) and 14-bar relative strength index (RSI), an upside break of 1.2380/85 area including mid-July lows can propel prices further towards 100-DMA level of 1.2545.

It should, however, be noted that pair’s run-up past-1.2545 will be questioned by a downward sloping trend-line since early-March, at 1.2690.

On the contrary, pair’s decline below 50-DMA level of 1.2300 could trigger fresh declines to initial August month highs near 1.2210/2200 whereas 1.2080 and 1.2015 can offer intermediate halts before the pair drops to 1.2000 mark that has mostly held the pair’s south-run confined.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2323
Today Daily Change -8 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 1.2331
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2161
Daily SMA50 1.2309
Daily SMA100 1.2552
Daily SMA200 1.2753
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2354
Previous Daily Low 1.221
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2139
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2299
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2265
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2243
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2154
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2099
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2387
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2442
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2531

 

 

