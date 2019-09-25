GBP/USD technical analysis: 1.2380/85 can question pullback from 21-DMA

- GBP/USD takes a U-turn from 21-DMA.
- 10-week-old horizontal resistance can restrict the recovery amid bearish MACD.
Despite bouncing off 21-day simple moving average (DMA), GBP/USD is well below near-term key resistance as it takes rounds to 1.2360 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
The 1.2380/85 area comprising July 17 bottom and early-month high holds the key to the pair’s run-up to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of May-September declines, at 1.2425, followed by 100-DMA level of 1.2463.
However, a bearish signal from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) increases the odds of the pair’s extended declines.
In doing so, sellers will wait for a clear break below 21-DMA level of 1.2345 in order to visit August tops nearing 1.2315 and 1.2245 mark including 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: bearish
-
- R3 1.2617
- R2 1.256
- R1 1.2527
- PP 1.247
-
- S1 1.2437
- S2 1.238
- S3 1.2347
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.0926 on US political headlines
News that Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump fueled risk aversion but were later offset by news that the US Justice Department concluded that Trump didn’t violate the campaign finance laws. EUR/USD measly 30 pips away from multi-year lows.
GBP/USD: 1.2380/85 can question pullback from 21-DMA
Despite bouncing off 21-day simple moving average (DMA), GBP/USD is well below near-term key resistance as it takes rounds to 1.2360 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
USD/JPY climbs higher toward 108 on upbeat market mood
The USD/JPY pair capitalized on the broad-based USD strength and the upbeat market sentiment on Wednesday to reach a fresh daily high of 107.88.
XAU/USD tumbles to $1500 on USD strength
Gold prices are sharply lower on Wednesday, on the back of a rally of the US Dollar across the board. Price traded near multi-week highs earlier today above $1,535/oz and currently stands at $1,506 under pressure.
A note on American Congressional impeachment
President Trump has not been impeached. The House has not begun an impeachment inquiry though Speaker Pelosi has announced that is the intention of the Democratic caucus.