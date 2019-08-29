GBP/USD technical analysis: 1.2150 support-confluence can challenge bearish MACD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD remains below six-week-old descending trend-line with bearish MACD signal.
  • 4H 100MA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level limits immediate declines.
  • An upward sloping trend-line since August 11 adds to the support.

With its sustained trading under a downward-sloping trend-line since July 18, coupled with bearish MACD signal, GBP/USD takes the rounds to 1.2218 on early Thursday.

While bearish signal by 12-day moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator and a strict follow-up of falling resistance-line indicate the Cable’s downpour, 100-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 100MA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of early-July to mid-August declines limit its near-term south-run around 1.2150.

In a case prices slip below 1.2150, a 13-day old rising trend-line at 1.2113 and August 20 low near 1.2064 will please sellers ahead of pushing the GBP/USD further towards 1.2000 round-figure.

Alternatively, 50% Fibonacci retracement and more than a month old declining trend-line restrict the pair’s near-term upside around 1.2300, a successful break of which can trigger fresh advances to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2365.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2219
Today Daily Change -0.0071
Today Daily Change % -0.58
Today daily open 1.229
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2148
Daily SMA50 1.2381
Daily SMA100 1.2613
Daily SMA200 1.2774
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.231
Previous Daily Low 1.2209
Previous Weekly High 1.2294
Previous Weekly Low 1.2064
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2271
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2248
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2229
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2169
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2128
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.233
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2371
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2431

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100 and near fresh weekly lows

EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100 and near fresh weekly lows

The absence of a new catalyst keeps speculative interest in cautious mode, with the greenback having a slight advantage against its European rival in a risk-averse environment.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 1.2150 support-confluence can challenge bearish MACD

GBP/USD: 1.2150 support-confluence can challenge bearish MACD

With its sustained trading under a downward-sloping trend-line since July 18, coupled with bearish MACD signal, GBP/USD takes the rounds to 1.2218 on early Thursday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY stuck in a tight range, bound by higher equities

USD/JPY stuck in a tight range, bound by higher equities

USD/JPY rose from 105.70 to just above 106 overnight and is currently to trading down -0.16% and in a range between 105.93 and 106.12 as markets continue to consolidate following a surprise rally in stocks on Wall Street. 

USD/JPY News

Gold and silver ratio has dropped over 10.4% as silver plays catch up

Gold and silver ratio has dropped over 10.4% as silver plays catch up

Spot gold prices have petered out in the US session and have been capped at $1,546.90, a touch below the start of the week's highs for 2019 at $1,555.33.

Gold News

US second quarter GDP 1st revision preview: Consumers are sufficient for 2%

US second quarter GDP 1st revision preview: Consumers are sufficient for 2%

Second quarter annualized GDP is expected to drop to 2.0% from the initial release of 2.1%. First quarter GDP was 3.1%. Consumer spending remains healthy. Business investment and sentiment low, dragged down by the China trade dispute.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  