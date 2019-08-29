GBP/USD technical analysis: 1.2150 support-confluence can challenge bearish MACD

- GBP/USD remains below six-week-old descending trend-line with bearish MACD signal.
- 4H 100MA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level limits immediate declines.
- An upward sloping trend-line since August 11 adds to the support.
With its sustained trading under a downward-sloping trend-line since July 18, coupled with bearish MACD signal, GBP/USD takes the rounds to 1.2218 on early Thursday.
While bearish signal by 12-day moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator and a strict follow-up of falling resistance-line indicate the Cable’s downpour, 100-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 100MA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of early-July to mid-August declines limit its near-term south-run around 1.2150.
In a case prices slip below 1.2150, a 13-day old rising trend-line at 1.2113 and August 20 low near 1.2064 will please sellers ahead of pushing the GBP/USD further towards 1.2000 round-figure.
Alternatively, 50% Fibonacci retracement and more than a month old declining trend-line restrict the pair’s near-term upside around 1.2300, a successful break of which can trigger fresh advances to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2365.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2219
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|1.229
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2148
|Daily SMA50
|1.2381
|Daily SMA100
|1.2613
|Daily SMA200
|1.2774
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.231
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2209
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2064
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2271
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2248
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2169
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.233
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2371
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2431
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
