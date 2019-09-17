GBP/USD technical analysis: 100-DMA, 38.2% Fibo. confluence regains market attention

- GBP/USD again confronts the key resistance-confluence amid strong RSI support.
- A two-week-old rising trend-line offers immediate support.
GBP/USD nears crucial technical indicators while taking rounds to 1.2500 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
With the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) indicating the strength of upside momentum, the quote is likely to cross the 1.2500/05 confluence including 100-day simple moving average (DMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March-September declines.
However, a sustained break of weekly top surrounding 1.2530 become necessary to convince buyers targeting mid-July highs close to 1.2570/80.
Further to note, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2670 and 200-DMA level of 1.2740 are likely following numbers that can lure bulls past-1.2580.
In a case price fail to clear the upside barrier, a three-week-old rising trend-line, at 1.2440 now, should be watched closely as a break of which could recall sellers aiming for 1.2385/80 horizontal-line and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2293.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2502
|Today Daily Change
|72 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58%
|Today daily open
|1.243
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.226
|Daily SMA50
|1.2278
|Daily SMA100
|1.2512
|Daily SMA200
|1.2741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2506
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2399
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2508
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2234
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.244
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2465
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2384
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2338
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2491
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2551
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2597
