GBP/USD technical analysis: 100-bar SMA, near-term ascending trendline question sellers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD slips below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement after Monday’s declines.
  • 1.3000, 1.3015 hold the key to further upside.
  • 1.2750 can please sellers after trend line breaks.

Although month’s downpour portrayed noticeable weakness of the GBP/USD pair, prices stay above near-term key supports while flashing 1.2885 as the quote during the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.

Among the immediate supports, 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.2855 and a rising trend line since October 17, at 1.2835, becomes key for sellers to watch as a break of which could recall 1.2750.

In a case bears refrain from respecting 1.2750 rest-point, mid-October bottom close to 1.2655 and 1.2600 will flash on their radars.

Alternatively, 1.2930 and 1.2980 seems to entertain buyers during the pullback while October 22 high, surrounding 1.3000 psychological magnet, and October month top of 1.3016 could challenge bulls afterward.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2884
Today Daily Change -0.0052
Today Daily Change % -0.40%
Today daily open 1.2936
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2741
Daily SMA50 1.2492
Daily SMA100 1.2442
Daily SMA200 1.2712
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2973
Previous Daily Low 1.2926
Previous Weekly High 1.2976
Previous Weekly Low 1.2804
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2944
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2955
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2917
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2898
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.287
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2964
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2992
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3011

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures