GBP/USD Technical Analysis: 100-bar SMA guards immediate upside

- GBP/USD struggles for direction between 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 100-bar SMA.
- Bullish MACD indicates the extension of the latest recovery to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on the successful breakout.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.3090 amid the calm Asian trading session on the last Monday of 2019. Cable recently turned downwards from 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA). Even so, prices stay above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its early November-December upside.
Additionally, 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) also increases the odds of pair’s further run-up.
In doing so, the quote needs to cross a 100-bar SMA level of 1.3117 to confront 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels around 1.3145 and 1.3230 respectively.
Should prices manage to stay strong beyond 1.3230, 1.3300 will become the Bulls’ favorite.
On the contrary, sellers will look for entry below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement figure of 1.3055 while targeting the 1.3000 mark.
If the Bears dominate below 1.3000, last week's low near 1.2900 will return to the charts.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3095
|Today Daily Change
|20 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.3075
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3096
|Daily SMA50
|1.2969
|Daily SMA100
|1.2655
|Daily SMA200
|1.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3119
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2966
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3119
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2905
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3061
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3025
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2988
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2836
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3141
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3293
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
