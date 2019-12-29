GBP/USD Technical Analysis: 100-bar SMA guards immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD struggles for direction between 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 100-bar SMA.
  • Bullish MACD indicates the extension of the latest recovery to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on the successful breakout.

GBP/USD seesaws near 1.3090 amid the calm Asian trading session on the last Monday of 2019. Cable recently turned downwards from 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA). Even so, prices stay above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its early November-December upside.

Additionally, 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) also increases the odds of pair’s further run-up.

In doing so, the quote needs to cross a 100-bar SMA level of 1.3117 to confront 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels around 1.3145 and 1.3230 respectively.

Should prices manage to stay strong beyond 1.3230, 1.3300 will become the Bulls’ favorite.

On the contrary, sellers will look for entry below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement figure of 1.3055 while targeting the 1.3000 mark.

If the Bears dominate below 1.3000, last week's low near 1.2900 will return to the charts.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3095
Today Daily Change 20 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.15%
Today daily open 1.3075
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3096
Daily SMA50 1.2969
Daily SMA100 1.2655
Daily SMA200 1.2691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3119
Previous Daily Low 1.2966
Previous Weekly High 1.3119
Previous Weekly Low 1.2905
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3061
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3025
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2988
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2901
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2836
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3141
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3293

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY bears taking control in thin trade as US dollar remains under pressure

USD/JPY bears taking control in thin trade as US dollar remains under pressure

USD/JPY extends losses in a bid to test the 109 handle, as the US dollar remains the laggard in thin trade so far this Monday. However, the USD/JPY technical indicators remain within positive levels as a US/Sino trade deal remains on the horizon. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD: Buyers take aim at six-week-old rising trendline

AUD/USD: Buyers take aim at six-week-old rising trendline

AUD/USD rises to a fresh five-month high just below 0.7000. The pair sustains trading above the 15-week-old rising trend line. Short-term ascending resistance line can question the Bulls amid overbought RSI.

AUD/USD News

Week Ahead – Focus on manufacturing PMIs in subdued holiday week

Week Ahead – Focus on manufacturing PMIs in subdued holiday week

The economic calendar will only marginally get busier in the coming week and trading volumes are not expected to pick up much as New Year celebrations get underway. However, key manufacturing gauges out of China and the US could spoil the festive rally in equities 

Read more

Gold: Breakout confirmed on weekly, Doji on D1

Gold: Breakout confirmed on weekly, Doji on D1

Gold prices closed last week with 2.22% gains at $1,511, confirming a flag breakout on the weekly chart. The pattern indicates the rally from lows near $1,270 seen in April-May has resumed. The flag breakout has opened the doors for a retest of highs above $1,555.

Gold News

GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA guards immediate upside

GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA guards immediate upside

GBP/USD struggles for direction between 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 100-bar SMA. Bullish MACD indicates the extension of the latest recovery to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on the successful breakout.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures