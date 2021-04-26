GBP/USD teases 1.3900 as US dollar sell-off supersedes Brexit woes

- GBP/USD takes the bids near intraday high, rises for the second consecutive day.
- EU pushes to Britain’s food standards, UK PM Johnson warned over ‘dangerous political vacuum’ in Northern Ireland.
- UK joins global drive to rescue India, BOE’s Broadbent stays optimistic over British economy.
- DXY refreshes multi-day low as market sentiment stays positive amid quiet session in Asia.
GBP/USD buyers flirt with the 1.3900 round figure, up 0.21% intraday, while heading into London open on Monday. In doing so, the cable stays up for the second consecutive day as the US dollar index (DXY) drops to the fresh low since March. The up-moves also take clues from a BOE policymaker’s economic optimism but ignores doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
Although off in New Zealand and Australia tests market moves during the Asia-Pacific session, the mild risk-on mood keeps exerting downside pressure on the DXY, which in turn backs the GBP/USD bulls.
Behind the market’s optimism could be the hopes of US infrastructure spending passage and expectations that India will gradually overcome the pandemic with global help. Recently, the UK joined the league of France, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the US to help New Delhi with the necessities to combat the record infections. Also on the positive side could be the European Union’s (EU) welcome to the vaccinated tourists from the US during summer vacations.
Furthermore, the Bank of England (BOE) Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent has forecast consecutive quarters of rapid growth but also warned that inflation will prove less predictable during an interview with the Telegraph newspaper, per Reuters. The news also helps the GBP/USD but fears of fading the UK’s economic transition to the north, as it did in the past, test the sterling buyers.
Meanwhile, the bloc’s rejection to respect the UK’s unilateral stand on Northern Ireland (NI) and push to alter food standards in return for a good post-Brexit trade deal tests the sentiment. Also, The Guardian came out with the news suggesting further geopolitical tensions in NI amid Brexit anger and pushes UK PM Boris Johnson to ease his demand. “Northern Ireland is in a dangerous political vacuum and could “fall over” unless the UK government acts swiftly, according to a cross-party group of former cabinet ministers with experience in the region,” the news said.
Even so, the Telegraph quotes PwC while saying, “The European Union will climb down and agree on a post-Brexit deal on financial services because the bloc needs London.”
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while the US 10-year Treasury yields stay firm around 1.57% by the press time.
Although Brexit jitters and the pre-BOE, Fed mood can keep GBP/USD traders cautious, today’s US Durable Goods Orders may tame the buyers with upbeat expectations of 2.5% versus -1.2% prior.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD extends 21-day SMA level of 1.3820 towards the key 1.4010-15 horizontal resistance area.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3903
|Today Daily Change
|30 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|1.3873
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3815
|Daily SMA50
|1.3875
|Daily SMA100
|1.3733
|Daily SMA200
|1.3398
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3896
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3835
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3872
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.384
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3779
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3929
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3962
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls battle 1.2100 on the way to key hurdles
EUR/USD bulls look for clear direction around early March top while taking rounds to 1.2100 during the Asian session on Monday. A successful break of 100-day SMA, bullish MACD suggest further upside. March’s top, a descending trend line from early January test immediate rise.
GBP/USD looks to recapture 1.4000 amid persistent USD weakness
The pound has been a strong performer of late and the 1.40 level is in focus from both a technical and fundamental point of view. As expected, last week’s data flow out of the UK was once again supportive for the pound while the US dollar continued its downward spiral.
Gold picks up bids above $1,772-73 support confluence
Gold refreshes intraday day near $1780 while snapping a two-day downtrend with mild gains. Monthly support line, 50-SMA restrict immediate downside ahead of early month top. Bulls need a clear break above $1,800 to retake controls.
Cardano price may surge 20% if this critical level is breached
Cardano price entered the choppy zone on February 27 and showed no directional bias. Although there were deviations below the ranges, ADA seems to revert the mean. A decisive close above the supply zone’s upper band at $1.23 could trigger an upside move.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?