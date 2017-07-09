GBP/USD targets YTD tops once 1.3100 is cleared – UOB

GBP/USD targets YTD tops once 1.3100 is cleared – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
In view of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable could re-test the 1.3270 area once 1.3100 is cleared.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The target highlighted at 1.3065 yesterday was exceeded as GBP touched a high of 1.3082 (as expected, the major 1.3100 resistance was unchallenged). While upward momentum has waned considerably, it is too early to expect a deeper pullback. GBP is more likely to consolidate its gains and trade sideways at these higher levels. That said, the immediate bias is for a probe lower towards the bottom of the expected 1.3000/1.3075 consolidation range”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “As highlighted yesterday, while upward momentum has improved, we are not convinced that the current movement is the start of a bullish phase. That said, GBP is expected to stay supported in the coming days unless there is a drop back below 1.2940. On a shorter-term note, 1.2970 is already a strong support. On the upside, GBP has to clear 1.3100 to indicate that a move towards the year-to-date high at 1.3267 has started”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.