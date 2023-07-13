GBP/USD taps 1.3000 for the first time since April 2022 on broad-based USD weakness

- GBP/USD gains traction for the sixth successive day amid the prevailing USD selling bias.
- The US CPI reaffirms bets that the Fed will end its rate-hiking cycle and weighs on the buck.
- Expectations for additional rate hikes by the BoE underpin the GBP and remain supportive.
The GBP/USD pair trades with a positive bias for the sixth successive day on Thursday and touches a fresh 15-month peak during the Asian session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3000 psychological mark.
The US Dollar (USD) languishes near its lowest level since April 2022 amid speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not hike interest rates beyond July. The bets were reaffirmed by the crucial US CPI report released on Wednesday, which showed that consumer prices moderated further in June. This, in turn, leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to weigh the buck. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood is also seen undermining the safe-haven Greenback and acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair.
The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, draws support from expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will tighten its monetary policy further to bring inflation under control, reaffirmed by stronger UK wage growth data. In fact, the official data released earlier this week showed that wages excluding bonus rose by 7.3% in the three months to May, unchanged from the previous month's growth and matching the highest rate since records began in 2001. This turns out to be another factor lending additional support to the GBP/USD pair.
Bulls, however, seem to refrain from placing fresh bets as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on short-term charts is already flashing overbought conditions. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some intraday consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for any further gains. Traders now look to the UK macro data for some impetus ahead of the US Producer Price Index (PPI), due later during the early North American session. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the upside.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2995
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2987
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2764
|Daily SMA50
|1.2599
|Daily SMA100
|1.2438
|Daily SMA200
|1.2181
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3001
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2904
|Previous Weekly High
|1.285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2659
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3024
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.306
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.312
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD climbs to three-week top, around 0.6800 as USD selling remains unabated
AUD/USD climbs to a three-week high and is supported by sustained selling around the USD. The softer US CPI reaffirms that the Fed will end its rate-hiking cycle and weighs on the buck. A positive risk tone also undermines the safe-haven USD and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
EUR/USD holds firmer near 1.1150, fresh 2023 highs
The EUR/USD pair is trading on the front foot, teasing a fresh 2023 top near 1.1150 in the early Asian session amid a broad-based US dollar weakness. The pair reached its highest level since March 2022 after breaking convincingly above the 1.1100 mark on Wednesday.
Gold: XAU/USD flirts with $1,960 amid broad USD sell-off Premium
XAU/USD rallied on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $1,959.30 a troy ounce early in the American session, as the US Dollar collapsed following lower-than-anticipated inflation figures.
FTM holders' participation rising by 97% in a month could resuscitate Fantom price recovery
Fantom price is following the broader market cues awaiting a trigger to begin recovery again, but the delay is not being entertained by FTM holders.
US Dollar crushed on softer than expected CPI
There were some things going on in the background on Wednesday like as expected central bank moves from the RBNZ and Bank of Canada and higher commodities prices. But unquestionably, the big headline of the day was the softer than expected US CPI print.