GBP/USD tanks below 1.25 and technical targets point to a bigger move

- GBP/USD has fallen nearly 1% on Friday as risk sentiment turns sour.
- There is a big confluence level lower on the chart close to 1.2350.
GBP/USD 1-hour chart
As the global risk sentiment turns south again so does cable. The currency pair is now lower by 173 pips from its highest point on Friday. Looking at the chart now and Dow theorists will not that a lower high lower low pattern has been created. Although this is only the 1-hour chart it could be enough to point to a major trend change in the longer term.
The lower high lower low pattern lets us work out some Fibonacci projections by examining the waves. The 261.8% extension is pretty close to the 61.8% retracement and a trendline. This makes the zone a magnet level and if the downtrend continues this could be an area where the price might find some support.
Due to the extreme nature of the price move the MACD and Relative Strength Index indicator are both confirming the move. But if there is to be a replacement the previous wave low of 1.2544 would prove to be a good resistance point for the bears to re-enter on the short side.
Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2486
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0116
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.92
|Today daily open
|1.2602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2417
|Daily SMA50
|1.2407
|Daily SMA100
|1.2545
|Daily SMA200
|1.2688
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2754
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2586
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.248
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2373
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2877
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.13 as the mood sours
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13,l as the market mood sours again. Fears of a second US coronavirus wave and Fed pessimism still loom. US consumer sentiment marginally beat with 78.9 points.
GBP/USD falls below 1.25 amid growing concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, as markets resume their sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
Gold: Steadily climbs to $1740 level, closer to overnight swing highs
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday. The uptick reinforced the $1722-20 pivotal support and assisted the commodity to reverse the previous day's modest losses. The intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by a solid rebound in the global equity markets.
WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00
WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia. Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers. Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.