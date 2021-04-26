GBP/USD surrenders intraday gains, turns flat around 1.3875-80 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD witnessed a pullback of over 50 pips from two-day highs, around the 1.3929 area.
  • A goodish pickup in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure.
  • The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by disappointing headline US Durable Goods Orders.

The GBP/USD pair retreated over 50 pips from two-day tops and dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3875-80 region during the early North American session.

A goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the US dollar to stall its recent decline to the lowest level since early March. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that failed to assist the GBP/USD pair to capitalize on its intraday positive move, instead prompted some selling around the 1.3930 region.

Meanwhile, the attempted USD recovery seemed rather unaffected by disappointing March US Durable Goods Orders, which recorded a modest growth of 0.5% in March as against the 2.5% rise anticipated. Conversely, orders excluding transportation items matched market expectations and increased 1.6% during the reported month.

The data did little to influence the USD price dynamics, though expectations that the Fed will keep rates low for a longer period held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. This should help limit any meaningful decline for the GBP/USD pair as the market focus remains glued to the FOMC policy decision on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might further drive demand for the safe-haven greenback and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3882
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.3873
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3815
Daily SMA50 1.3875
Daily SMA100 1.3733
Daily SMA200 1.3398
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3896
Previous Daily Low 1.3835
Previous Weekly High 1.4009
Previous Weekly Low 1.381
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3872
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3858
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.384
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3807
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3779
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3901
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3929
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3962

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

