GBP/USD surrenders intraday gains, turns flat around 1.3875-80 region

- GBP/USD witnessed a pullback of over 50 pips from two-day highs, around the 1.3929 area.
- A goodish pickup in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure.
- The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by disappointing headline US Durable Goods Orders.
The GBP/USD pair retreated over 50 pips from two-day tops and dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3875-80 region during the early North American session.
A goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the US dollar to stall its recent decline to the lowest level since early March. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that failed to assist the GBP/USD pair to capitalize on its intraday positive move, instead prompted some selling around the 1.3930 region.
Meanwhile, the attempted USD recovery seemed rather unaffected by disappointing March US Durable Goods Orders, which recorded a modest growth of 0.5% in March as against the 2.5% rise anticipated. Conversely, orders excluding transportation items matched market expectations and increased 1.6% during the reported month.
The data did little to influence the USD price dynamics, though expectations that the Fed will keep rates low for a longer period held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. This should help limit any meaningful decline for the GBP/USD pair as the market focus remains glued to the FOMC policy decision on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might further drive demand for the safe-haven greenback and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3882
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3873
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3815
|Daily SMA50
|1.3875
|Daily SMA100
|1.3733
|Daily SMA200
|1.3398
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3896
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3835
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3872
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.384
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3779
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3929
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3962
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline after US data miss
EUR/USD extends its intraday decline after topping 1.2100. The German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. US Durable Goods Orders missed expectations in March, advancing a modest 0.5%.
GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour
GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.
XAU/USD loses traction, eyes next support at $1,767
XAU/USD is edging lower ahead of American session. Next support for gold is located at $1,767. Strong resistance seems to have formed a little above $1,780.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?