GBP/USD surrenders a major part of intraday gains, up little around 1.3675 zone

- GBP/USD struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move beyond the 1.3700 mark.
- Surging US bond yields helped revive the USD demand and capped gains for the major.
- The downside seems cushioned as the focus remains on the upcoming BoE meeting.
The GBP/USD pair retreated around 40 pips from daily tops and was last seen trading with only modest gains, around the 1.3670-75 region.
Following the previous day's pullback from the vicinity of multi-year tops, around the 1.3755-60 supply zone, the pair regained positive traction on Tuesday and climbed back above the 1.3700 mark. The prevalent upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven US dollar and pushed the GBP/USD pair higher through the first half of the trading action.
The global risk sentiment got a strong lift after Democrats late Monday filed a $1.9 trillion budget measure in a step toward bypassing Republicans and eventual passage of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package. This move came even as a group of Republican senators visited the White House to discuss a scaled-back $618 billion alternative plan.
Meanwhile, expectations of a larger government borrowing, along with the risk-on flows triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the emergence of some selling around the shared currency helped revive the USD demand, which, in turn, capped any further gains for the GBP/USD pair, instead prompted some selling at higher levels.
That said, the downside is likely to remain cushioned amid diminishing odd for any BoE interest rate cut in 2021. Hence, investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the BoE policy meeting on Thursday. In the meantime, the USD price dynamics might produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3672
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.366
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3647
|Daily SMA50
|1.3524
|Daily SMA100
|1.3266
|Daily SMA200
|1.2982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3758
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3656
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3625
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3524
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3727
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3828
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
