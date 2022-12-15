- GBP/USD has slipped below 1.2400 amid a decent recovery in the US Dollar Index.
- Hawkish Fed guidance is supporting the US Dollar.
- The BOE is expected to hike interest rates further despite softening UK inflation.
The GBP/USD pair has dropped below the round-level support of 1.2400 in the Asian session. The Cable has witnessed selling pressure as the US Dollar has recovered on higher interest rate peak guidance by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
S&P500 futures have surrendered their gains recorded in early Tokyo and are expected to extend losses further as the risk aversion theme is gaining traction. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its gains above 103.80 after registering a fresh six-month low at 103.49. Also, 10-year US Treasury yields have rebounded above 3.51% as the demand for US Treasury bonds has trimmed.
Investors are restricting themselves from parking their money in US government bonds as Fed chair Jerome Powell has cited a new threat that could dampen softening United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Fed’s Powell hopes that an absence of slowdown in Average Hourly Earnings could be a threat to decelerating inflation as higher earnings will compel households to accelerate their demand. This would result in an extension in the price growth of goods and services by firms.
Also, the Fed has escalated interest rate peak guidance at 5.1% and higher borrowing costs could result in increasing financial risks to various firms. Companies that are not cash-rich and are highly dependent on borrowed money to augment their capital needs for long-term and recurring operations will face immense pressure.
On the United Kingdom front, headline annual inflation dropped to 10.7% vs. the expectations and the prior release of 10.9% and 11.1% respectively. Also, the core CPI that excludes oil and gas prices has declined to 6.3%. The Bank of England (BOE) is expected to hike interest rates further despite a decline in United Kingdom inflation as the road to price stability is still out of the sight.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2393
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2423
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2115
|Daily SMA50
|1.169
|Daily SMA100
|1.1675
|Daily SMA200
|1.2109
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2447
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2342
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2345
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2107
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2407
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2382
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2361
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2466
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2509
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.257
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.0600 on persistent US Dollar strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped towards 1.0600 after having touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.0700 on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a boost to US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2200 as US Dollar rally picks up steam
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades around 1.2160, posting fresh weekly lows on a broad run to safety. Following the BOE's dovish rate hike, the renewed US Dollar strength amid risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold plunges towards $1,770 amid risk aversion
XAU/UD turned bearish in the near term, holds near a strong static resistance area at around $1,765.00. The ECB and the BOE hiked their benchmark rates by 50 bps as expected.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth
Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares.