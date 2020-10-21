GBP/USD surges to one-week tops, beyond mid-1.3000s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors prompted aggressive short-covering move around GBP/USD.
  • Hopes for US fiscal stimulus boosted risk sentiment and undermined the safe-haven USD.
  • Barnier's comments provided an additional boost to the sterling and remained supportive.

The British pound caught some aggressive bids during the early European session, pushing the GBP/USD pair to one-week tops, around the 1.3065 region.

Following the previous day's two-way price move, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and was being supported by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar. The latest optimism about additional US fiscal stimulus measures remained supportive of the upbeat market mood, which, in turn, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British pound.

Apart from a broad-based USD weakness, the GBP/USD pair got an additional boost following the EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier's comments, saying that a Brexit agreement is within reach. Barnier also showed readiness to discuss all subjects based on the legal text and raised prospects for the resumption of Brexit talks. This, in turn, prompted aggressive short-covering around the sterling.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so could also be attributed to some technical buying above the key 1.3000 psychological mark. A subsequent strength beyond a one-week-old descending trend-line resistance, around the 1.3015-20 region, also seemed to have collaborated to the strong move up and might have already set the stage for a further intraday appreciating move.

With the incoming Brexit-related headlines acting as an exclusive driver of the sentiment surrounding the British pound, the GBP/USD pair had a rather muted reaction to Wednesday's UK consumer inflation figures.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3047
Today Daily Change 0.0098
Today Daily Change % 0.76
Today daily open 1.2949
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2908
Daily SMA50 1.3013
Daily SMA100 1.2845
Daily SMA200 1.2709
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.298
Previous Daily Low 1.2911
Previous Weekly High 1.3083
Previous Weekly Low 1.2863
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2953
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2937
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2913
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2878
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2845
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2982
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3015
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.305

 

 

