GBP/USD surges to one-week tops, beyond mid-1.3000s

- A combination of factors prompted aggressive short-covering move around GBP/USD.
- Hopes for US fiscal stimulus boosted risk sentiment and undermined the safe-haven USD.
- Barnier's comments provided an additional boost to the sterling and remained supportive.
The British pound caught some aggressive bids during the early European session, pushing the GBP/USD pair to one-week tops, around the 1.3065 region.
Following the previous day's two-way price move, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and was being supported by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar. The latest optimism about additional US fiscal stimulus measures remained supportive of the upbeat market mood, which, in turn, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British pound.
Apart from a broad-based USD weakness, the GBP/USD pair got an additional boost following the EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier's comments, saying that a Brexit agreement is within reach. Barnier also showed readiness to discuss all subjects based on the legal text and raised prospects for the resumption of Brexit talks. This, in turn, prompted aggressive short-covering around the sterling.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so could also be attributed to some technical buying above the key 1.3000 psychological mark. A subsequent strength beyond a one-week-old descending trend-line resistance, around the 1.3015-20 region, also seemed to have collaborated to the strong move up and might have already set the stage for a further intraday appreciating move.
With the incoming Brexit-related headlines acting as an exclusive driver of the sentiment surrounding the British pound, the GBP/USD pair had a rather muted reaction to Wednesday's UK consumer inflation figures.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3047
|Today Daily Change
|0.0098
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|1.2949
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2908
|Daily SMA50
|1.3013
|Daily SMA100
|1.2845
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.298
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2911
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2863
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2953
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2937
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2913
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2878
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2845
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2982
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.305
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
