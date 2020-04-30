  • GBP/USD breaks higher to test two-week highs at 1.2645.
  • The US dollar drops across the board after a string of downbeat US indicators.

 

The sterling has broken higher, with the dollar depreciating across the board. The GBP/USD is extending its rebound from Wednesday’s low at 1.2390 to levels 1.8% higher in the mid-range of 1.2600.

US dollar falls on grim US data

The dollar is weakening against its main peers on Thursday, weighed by a string of bleak US macroeconomic figures. US Personal Spending contracted by 7.5% in March, the largest decline on record, while Personal Income dropped 2%. Furthermore, the weekly jobless claims increased by 3.8 million in the week of April 25th, increasing concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown.

The pound has managed to take advantage of US dollar weakness to break above the top of the last two weeks trading range, at 1.2520, extending its rally from Wednesday’s lows at 1.2390 to test April 14 highs at 1.2645.  

 

GBP/USD testing mid-April highs at 1.2645

If the GBP/USD manages to confirm above the last two weeks’ high at 1.2520, the next target is April 14 high at 1.2645, before aiming to late February lows at 1.2730. On the downside, back below 1.2520, the pair might find support at 1.2390/1.2400 (April 27, 28 and 29 lows) before aiming towards 1.2290 (April 24 low)

GBP/USD Key levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2606
Today Daily Change 0.0138
Today Daily Change % 1.11
Today daily open 1.2468
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2412
Daily SMA50 1.2457
Daily SMA100 1.2758
Daily SMA200 1.2653
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2486
Previous Daily Low 1.2389
Previous Weekly High 1.2503
Previous Weekly Low 1.2247
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2449
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2426
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.241
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2351
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2313
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2506
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2544
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2602

 

 

 

