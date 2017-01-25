GBP/USD: Supreme Court not an issue, Brexit to go ahead rapidly - Scotiabank

GBP/USD: Supreme Court not an issue, Brexit to go ahead rapidly - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that they thought the GBP risked dipping a little more yesterday.
Key Quotes:
"But markets appear to have swung around to our view that the Supreme Court decision on Brexit did not complicate the outlook significantly; the process for parliamentary approval for triggering Article 50 should be fairly rapid and PM May should be able to respect her self-imposed deadline of a late March declaration of formal exit proceedings."