GBP/USD: Support at 1.22 to be tested under restrictions – Westpac

If the UK confirms a slow exit path from the current lockdown restrictions, GBP/USD is likely to test support within the recent 1.22-1.27 range, according to Westpac Institutional Bank.

“Chancellor (Treasurer) Sunak is pushing for relaxation, but with the UK death toll now the highest in Europe, recently recovering Johnson may well outline a slow, measured, and staggered exit path.”

“Support within GBP/USD’s recent 1.22-1.27 range is likely to be firmly tested on a slow lockdown exit path.”