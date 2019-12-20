GBP/USD suffers worst weekly slide in years despite UK Parliament’s Brexit vote

- The pound was among the worst performers in the currency market over the week.
- The return of hard Brexit fears and profit-taking behavior weakened GBP.
The GBP/USD lost more than 300 pips during the week, making a sharp reversal from 19-month highs it reached above 1.3500 a week ago following the general election. The decline found support near 1.3000 and then rebounded modestly, being unable to surpass 1.3050.
Traders likely took profit after a significant advance in the pound before and immediately after the general election in the United Kingdom. The move lower was also aggravated amid concerns of a hard Brexit following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to rule out the possibility of extending the transition period beyond December 2020.
On Friday, the new Parliament voted to back Johnson’s Brexit deal. The bill goes for another vote in the House of Commons. It is expected to pass easily. The move was already priced in and markets ignored the vote.
Also on Friday, it was announced that Andrew Bailey will replace Mark Carney in March as Bank of England’s governor.
A quiet week ahead
Trading volume is likely to be low next week amid holidays. The economic calendar shows a few releases. On Monday in the US, the Durable Goods Order report is due. Trump’s impeachment and the negotiations between the US and China could dominate headlines.
“In the UK, focus is on the Brexit process but given PM Boris Johnson’s large majority, it seems that nothing can prevent the UK from leaving the EU by 31 January. Focus is set to turn to the upcoming negotiations on the future relationship. Investors, who initially rallied on Johnson’s big election victory, have become more concerned this week, as he intends to write into law that the transition period cannot be extended”, explained analysts at Danske Bank.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3015
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3013
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3067
|Daily SMA50
|1.2945
|Daily SMA100
|1.2604
|Daily SMA200
|1.2698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3134
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2989
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3515
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3051
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3045
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3079
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2957
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2813
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3101
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.319
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3245
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to end week below 1.1100 on broad USD strength
The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways above the 1.1100 handle but lost its traction during the early trading hours of the American session as the upbeat macroeconomic data releases provided a boost to the USD.
GBP/USD: Recovery stalls below 1.3050 amid upbeat UK GDP, ahead of Brexit vote
The GBP/USD pair extends its recovery and tests the 1.3050 level after the UK Q3 Final GDP data bettered expectations, with +0.4% QoQ. Focus remains on the House of Commons’ vote on the UK PM’s Johnson's Brexit bill.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Hey XRP, take off or die!
Today it is worth highlighting the extreme technical situation in the XRP, as I explain in the technical section. Rarely does the market offer these opportunities.
Gold stages modest rebound to $1480 area
The XAU/USD pair erased its daily losses in the last hour and turned positive on the day near $1480. However, the broad-based USD strength in the early American trading hours suggests that the pair could struggle to continue to push higher.
USD/JPY remains depressed, down little around 109.30 region
The greenback remained on the defensive against its Japanese counterpart and failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on the previous session's late rebound from weekly lows.