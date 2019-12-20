GBP/USD suffers worst weekly slide in years despite UK Parliament’s Brexit vote

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The pound was among the worst performers in the currency market over the week. 
  • The return of hard Brexit fears and profit-taking behavior weakened GBP. 

The GBP/USD lost more than 300 pips during the week, making a sharp reversal from 19-month highs it reached above 1.3500 a week ago following the general election. The decline found support near 1.3000 and then rebounded modestly, being unable to surpass 1.3050. 

Traders likely took profit after a significant advance in the pound before and immediately after the general election in the United Kingdom. The move lower was also aggravated amid concerns of a hard Brexit following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to rule out the possibility of extending the transition period beyond December 2020.

On Friday, the new Parliament voted to back Johnson’s Brexit deal. The bill goes for another vote in the House of Commons. It is expected to pass easily. The move was already priced in and markets ignored the vote. 

Also on Friday, it was announced that Andrew Bailey will replace Mark Carney in March as Bank of England’s governor. 

A quiet week ahead 

Trading volume is likely to be low next week amid holidays. The economic calendar shows a few releases. On Monday in the US, the Durable Goods Order report is due. Trump’s impeachment and the negotiations between the US and China could dominate headlines. 

“In the UK, focus is on the Brexit process but given PM Boris Johnson’s large majority, it seems that nothing can prevent the UK from leaving the EU by 31 January. Focus is set to turn to the upcoming negotiations on the future relationship. Investors, who initially rallied on Johnson’s big election victory, have become more concerned this week, as he intends to write into law that the transition period cannot be extended”, explained analysts at Danske Bank. 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3015
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.3013
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3067
Daily SMA50 1.2945
Daily SMA100 1.2604
Daily SMA200 1.2698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3134
Previous Daily Low 1.2989
Previous Weekly High 1.3515
Previous Weekly Low 1.3051
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3045
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3079
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2957
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2901
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2813
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3101
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.319
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3245

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

