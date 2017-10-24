GBP/USD: sufferers from Brexit fatigue - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank noted that sterling is range-bound.

Key Quotes:

"PM May told UK law makers yesterday that the UK will go it alone on trade following Brexit if no deal was reached before next summer. The UK’s bargaining position does not appear to be especially strong but the GBP is suffering from Brexit fatigue and failed to react."

"Markets may be focused a little more intently on tomorrow’s UK Q3 GDP, expected to rise 03% Q/Q to hold the growth rate at Q2’s 1.5% clip; weaker data will hurt the GBP by compromising Nov BoE rate hike expectations."