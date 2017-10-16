Analysts at Scotiabank explained that Cable gains through early Oct look impressive but are only (so far) recovering partial ground lost through late Sep.

Key Quotes:

"Intraday price action suggests sellers are moving to slow the GBP’s ascent above 1.33 and neutral trend indicators on the short, medium and longer run timeframes are suggest the pound may struggle to break out of a 1.3250/1.3350 range for now."