GBP/USD: stuck in 1.3250/1.3350 range - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that Cable gains through early Oct look impressive but are only (so far) recovering partial ground lost through late Sep.
Key Quotes:
"Intraday price action suggests sellers are moving to slow the GBP’s ascent above 1.33 and neutral trend indicators on the short, medium and longer run timeframes are suggest the pound may struggle to break out of a 1.3250/1.3350 range for now."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.