GBP/USD: stuck around 'stop city' and 1.32 the figure

GBP/USD: stuck around 'stop city' and 1.32 the figureBy Ross J Burland
Currently, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3201, down -0.01% on the day, having posted a daily high at 1.3209 and low at 1.3200.
GBP/USD opened Asia at 1.3143, while it was bid on a lower greenback. Then, the pound rallied to a high of 1.3203 on better than expected UK output data with August construction output +0.6% vs flat f/c. Mfg output +0.4% vs +0.2% f/c. Annualized industrial output arrived +1.6% vs +0.8% f/c. However, the trade data tempered GBP gains.
UK: Should I stay or should I go now? – Nomura
The fifth round of Brexit talks was taking place on Tuesday, making for all eyes on the headlines while 1.3220 was the top for the London session where strong offers are located on the back of the previous break lower on the 5th October.
GBP: Politics breaking the cycle – HSBC
There were no market-moving headlines from the Brexit talks and sterling's upside was underpinned only by better sentiment for May's leadership and BoE hikes along with a weaker greenback while a stronger euro drove the DXY lower. Sterling rallied to 1.3227, squeezing shorts at the figure but stalling ahead of 1.3232 where the 200-DMA is located. Markets now await the EU summit next week and the outcome of September's CPI figures and the UK labour market report due on the 17th and 18th October.
GBP/USD levels
GBP/USD still bearish, scope for a test of 1.3000 – UOB
The pair's recovery extended up to the 50% retracement of last week's slide before easing modestly, but overall maintains a positive tone heading into the Asian opening with the price near the mentioned Fibonacci level, and far above its moving average, whilst technical indicators have lost their upward strength, but hold within bullish territory, overall favoring an upward movement ahead. The pair has a major dynamic resistance in the way, the 200 EMA at 1.3230, and gains beyond it will likely keep the Pound afloat for the rest of this Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.