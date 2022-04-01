GBP/USD remains stuck around 1.3150 as DXY strengthens on a downbeat market mood

Uncertainty over the disclosure of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is keeping investors on the sidelines. An underperformance is likely from the US NFP as a preliminary estimate has slipped to 490K against the previous figure of 678k.

By that time, the DXY has rebounded sharply after plunging below 98.00 amid an ongoing negative market sentiment . Also, the US Treasury yields have started moving higher amid optimism over a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in May’s monetary policy.

The pound has been looking for a significant trigger to attract bids from investors as the war between Russia and Ukraine has dampened the supply chain in England. Rising commodity and oil prices are hurting the commodity-importing countries and the pound is not finding interest from the market participants. Despite a principal elevation in the interest rates by the Bank of England (BOE), the pound has failed to fetch buying interest.

The GBP/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves in 1.3106-1.3176 as a rebound in the US dollar index (DXY) has paused the risk-perceived currencies. The volatility in cable has been contracted sharply despite an outperformance from the UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The quarterly GDP landed at 1.3% higher than the market estimate and prior figure of 1%. While the yearly GDP has been recorded at 6.6% slightly higher than the street consensus and previous print of 6.5%.

