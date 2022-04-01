GBP/USD remains stuck around 1.3150 as DXY strengthens on a downbeat market mood

- GBP/USD is auctioning around 1.3150 ahead of the US NFP.
- Risk-off impulse has improved the safe-haven appeal.
- An outperformance of the UK’s GDP has failed to underpin the sterling against the greenback.
The GBP/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves in 1.3106-1.3176 as a rebound in the US dollar index (DXY) has paused the risk-perceived currencies. The volatility in cable has been contracted sharply despite an outperformance from the UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The quarterly GDP landed at 1.3% higher than the market estimate and prior figure of 1%. While the yearly GDP has been recorded at 6.6% slightly higher than the street consensus and previous print of 6.5%.
The pound has been looking for a significant trigger to attract bids from investors as the war between Russia and Ukraine has dampened the supply chain in England. Rising commodity and oil prices are hurting the commodity-importing countries and the pound is not finding interest from the market participants. Despite a principal elevation in the interest rates by the Bank of England (BOE), the pound has failed to fetch buying interest.
By that time, the DXY has rebounded sharply after plunging below 98.00 amid an ongoing negative market sentiment. Also, the US Treasury yields have started moving higher amid optimism over a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in May’s monetary policy.
Uncertainty over the disclosure of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is keeping investors on the sidelines. An underperformance is likely from the US NFP as a preliminary estimate has slipped to 490K against the previous figure of 678k.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3138
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3137
|Daily SMA50
|1.3356
|Daily SMA100
|1.3386
|Daily SMA200
|1.3564
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3176
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3106
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3299
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3149
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3069
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3033
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3172
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3209
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3242
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
