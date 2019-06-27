GBP/USD struggles to sustain above 1.2700 handle, remains confined in a range

- A modest USD pullback provides a minor lift in the last hour.
- Bulls remain reluctant amid persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit.
- Thursday’s final US GDP report will now be eyed for fresh impetus.
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday bullish spike to levels beyond the 1.2700 handle and quickly retreated around 20-30-pips in the last hour.
A modest US Dollar pullback from highs turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a minor intraday lift to the major, though bulls lacked any conviction amid increasing fears of a no-deal Brexit.
The greenback lost some traction after China's foreign ministry spokesman came out with a clarification and said that they were not aware of any report on a tentative trade truce between the two countries.
Meanwhile, the fact that the favourite UK PM candidate Boris Johnson remains committed to leave the EU by October 31st, even without a deal held the GBP bulls on the defensive and capped the attempted bounce.
Traders also seemed rather unaffected by Johnson's surprising comments that the chances of a no-deal Brexit are a “million-to-one”, though the downside remained limited amid absent relevant fundamental catalysts.
Looking at the broader picture, the pair has been oscillating in 50-pips narrow trading range over the past 24-hours or so and hence, it would be prudent to wait for a sustained break in either direction before positioning for any meaningful intraday momentum.
Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket - highlighting the final version of the US Q1 GDP report, will influence the USD price dynamics later during the early North-American session and might produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2691
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2689
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.267
|Daily SMA50
|1.2801
|Daily SMA100
|1.295
|Daily SMA200
|1.2923
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2708
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2663
|Previous Weekly High
|1.275
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2559
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2691
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.268
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.262
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2756
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured despite reported US-China trade truce
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, lower. Reports, later denied by China, about a US-Sino trade truce have failed to push the price higher. German inflation and US GDP are eyed later today.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 amid contradicting comments from Johnson
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, little changed. Boris Johnson has committed to leaving the EU by the October deadline with or without a deal but said the chances of a no-deal are low.
USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news
The latest reports of a US-China trade truce triggered a renewed risk-on wave and knocked-off the Yen, with the USD/JPY pair now extending its break above the 108 handle while the focus shifts towards the US Q1 final GDP data for fresh impetus.
Gold: Bulls show some resilience near $1400 mark, 38.2% Fibo. level
Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 100-hour SMA for the first time in over a week or so, a follow-through selling will set the stage for an extension of the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops set on Tuesday.
Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting
Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.