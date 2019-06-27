GBP/USD struggles to sustain above 1.2700 handle, remains confined in a range

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A modest USD pullback provides a minor lift in the last hour.
  • Bulls remain reluctant amid persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit.
  • Thursday’s final US GDP report will now be eyed for fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday bullish spike to levels beyond the 1.2700 handle and quickly retreated around 20-30-pips in the last hour.
 
A modest US Dollar pullback from highs turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a minor intraday lift to the major, though bulls lacked any conviction amid increasing fears of a no-deal Brexit.

The greenback lost some traction after China's foreign ministry spokesman came out with a clarification and said that they were not aware of any report on a tentative trade truce between the two countries.  

Meanwhile, the fact that the favourite UK PM candidate Boris Johnson remains committed to leave the EU by October 31st, even without a deal held the GBP bulls on the defensive and capped the attempted bounce.

Traders also seemed rather unaffected by Johnson's surprising comments that the chances of a no-deal Brexit are a “million-to-one”, though the downside remained limited amid absent relevant fundamental catalysts. 

Looking at the broader picture, the pair has been oscillating in 50-pips narrow trading range over the past 24-hours or so and hence, it would be prudent to wait for a sustained break in either direction before positioning for any meaningful intraday momentum.

Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket - highlighting the final version of the US Q1 GDP report, will influence the USD price dynamics later during the early North-American session and might produce some short-term trading opportunities. 

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2691
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2689
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.267
Daily SMA50 1.2801
Daily SMA100 1.295
Daily SMA200 1.2923
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2708
Previous Daily Low 1.2663
Previous Weekly High 1.275
Previous Weekly Low 1.2506
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2691
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.268
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2665
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2641
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.262
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.271
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2732
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2756

 

 

