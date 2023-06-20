GBP/USD struggles to justify hawkish BoE concerns below 1.2800, Fed bets, UK inflation eyed

- GBP/USD remains sidelined after reversing from 14-month high.
- Jump in UK government’s two-year borrowing cost propel hawkish BoE concerns.
- Fed talks, mixed US data lures Pound Sterling bears as full markets return.
- UK CPI, second-tier US data may entertain Cable traders ahead of BoE, Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.2780 as it struggles to justify the hawkish concerns about the Bank of England (BoE) ahead of the UK’s inflation data. That said, the recently mixed concerns about the Federal Reserve (Fed) also prod the Pound Sterling traders as it struggles to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the highest levels since April 2022.
Earlier in the day, The Times came out with the news suggesting that the UK government’s two-year borrowing costs have risen above 5% for the first time in 15 years amid mounting expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will lift interest rates again this week as it battles to contain inflation. The news also added that the Gilt yields, which move inversely to the British Pound prices, have soared in recent days as traders bet that Threadneedle Street will need to raise rates further and will keep them higher for longer than had been anticipated.
On the other hand, the Fed monetary policy report, presented late Friday to the US Congress, joins the recent comments from the Fed officials to favor the US Dollar bulls. That said, the Fed policy report for Congress said, “Inflation in the US is well above target and the labor market remains very tight,” as per Reuters. Among the Fed talkers, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller were the important ones who appeared a bit hawkish of late.
It’s worth noting that the fears of slower economic recovery in the UK join the US-China tension to weigh on the sentiment and put a floor under the US Dollar. While portraying the mood, S&P500 Futures print mild losses whereas the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields grind near 3.82% and 4.75% respectively by the press time, after rising in the last two consecutive days.
Looking ahead, the economic calendar appears mostly empty for the UK on Tuesday but the return of the full markets and the US housing numbers may entertain the GBP/USD pair traders. Above all, Wednesday’s UK inflation and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bi-annual Testimony will be the key to determining near-term Cable pair moves.
Technical analysis
Although the overbought RSI (14) line restricts immediate GBP/USD upside, the Cable pair bears need validation from the six-month-old resistance-turned-support line of around 1.2770-65.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2795
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2792
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2513
|Daily SMA50
|1.25
|Daily SMA100
|1.2328
|Daily SMA200
|1.2051
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2837
|Previous Daily Low
|1.277
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2848
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2796
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2812
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2762
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2733
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2896
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
