  • GBP/USD climbed to a three-week high on Thursday amid subdued USD price action.
  • Recession fears, the risk-off mood should limit deeper losses for the safe-haven buck.
  • Doubts about further BoE rate hikes, Brexit woes might cap gains for the British pound.

The GBP/USD pair reversed an early European session dip to mid-1.2500s and jumped back closer to a three-week high touched earlier this Thursday. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.2585-1.2590 region, up less than 0.15% for the day.

The US dollar struggled to capitalize on the overnight bounce from a nearly one-month low, which, in turn,  pushed the GBP/USD pair higher for the second successive day on Thursday. Minutes from the May 3-4 FOMC meeting showed that most participants believed a 50 bps rate increase would likely be appropriate in June and July. The expected move, however, is already priced in the markets and the lack of any major surprises reaffirmed the idea that the Fed could pause the rate hike cycle later this year. This, along with a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, acted as a headwind for the buck.

That said, concerns about softening global economic growth and the prevalent risk-off mood might continue to benefit the greenback's status as the reserve currency. Investors remain worried that a more aggressive move by major central banks to constrain inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war could pose challenges to the global economy. Apart from this, diminishing odds for further rate hikes by the Bank of England and Brexit woes should hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the British pound. This warrants caution before positioning for any further appreciating move for the GBP/USD pair.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK, leaving the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US economic docket - featuring the release of Prelim Q1 GDP, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will drive the USD demand and produce short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2585
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.2573
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2426
Daily SMA50 1.2798
Daily SMA100 1.3128
Daily SMA200 1.3343
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2591
Previous Daily Low 1.2481
Previous Weekly High 1.2525
Previous Weekly Low 1.2217
Previous Monthly High 1.3167
Previous Monthly Low 1.2411
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2549
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2523
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2506
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2439
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2396
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2615
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2658
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2725

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

