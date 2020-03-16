GBP/USD struggles to capitalize on attempted recovery, holds above 1.2300 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD gains some respite on Monday amid some heavy USD selling.
  • The Fed’s emergency rate cut seemed to weigh heavily on the greenback.
  • The UK government’s approach to coronavirus outbreak capping gains.

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move and remained well below the Asian session swing high level of 1.2422.

The pair gained some respite on the first trading day of the week and snapped four consecutive days of losing streak to five-month lows amid some heavy bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar.

The Fed's emergency decision to slash interest rates to zero and introduce a fresh round of quantitative easing triggered a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which weighed on the greenback.

However, the fact that investors were largely disappointed by the UK government's approach to containing the coronavirus outbreak held the GBP bulls from placing any aggressive bets and capped any additional gains.

Currently oscillating in a narrow trading band around mid-1.2300s, the pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery suggests that the recent bearish trajectory might still be far from being over.

It is worth recalling that the pair las week faced rejection near the 1.3200 mark and tumbled around 950 pips from weekly tops amid a strong revival in the USD's demand as the global reserve currency.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have already bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further recovery move.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2362
Today Daily Change 0.0085
Today Daily Change % 0.69
Today daily open 1.2277
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2873
Daily SMA50 1.2972
Daily SMA100 1.2985
Daily SMA200 1.2708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2625
Previous Daily Low 1.2264
Previous Weekly High 1.3201
Previous Weekly Low 1.2264
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2402
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2487
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2153
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2028
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1792
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2513
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2749
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2874

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges higher after second shock Fed cut, ahead of G7

EUR/USD edges higher after second shock Fed cut, ahead of G7

EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, up on the day, after the Fed cut rates by 100bp to 0% in a second shock decision ahead of the market open and amid fears of a financial crisis to compound the coronavirus one. G7 and EU conference calls are scheduled for later.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.23 amid the Fed cut, market turmoil

GBP/USD trades around 1.23 amid the Fed cut, market turmoil

GBP/USD is battling 1.23, paring some of its massive losses on Friday after the Fed cut rates. The UK is taking a different approach to fighting coronavirus, by aiming for herd immunity. Additional fiscal stimulus may come.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Fed fails to down dollar with cut to 0%, stocks sink, as coronavirus rages, G7 eyed

Forex Today: Fed fails to down dollar with cut to 0%, stocks sink, as coronavirus rages, G7 eyed

The market mood remains damp with stocks sinking at safe-haven assets such as the dollar, yen, and gold – rising toward $1,550 – in-demand despite additional surprising action from central banks. 

Read more

Gold: Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride

Gold: Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride

Having witnessed a volatile early Asian session, gold (futures on Comex) is stabilizing near the mid-1550s, as investors await fresh catalysts for the next direction in the prices. Broad market sell-off amid coronavirus to keep the upside in check.

Gold News

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures