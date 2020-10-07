GBP/USD struggles near weekly lows, just above mid-1.2800s

- GBP/USD failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply.
- Negative Brexit-related headlines weighed on the sterling and exerted some pressure.
- A subdued USD price action helped limit losses ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes.
The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intraday retracement slide and refreshed weekly lows, around mid-1.2800s during the mid-European session.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 1.2930 region, instead met with some fresh supply and extended the overnight rejection slide from the key 1.3000 psychological mark, or four-week tops. The British pound was weighed down by negative Brexit-related headlines, indicating that significant gaps remain between the UK and the EU on the post-Brexit trade deal.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was out with some comments and said that the European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier will not agree on intensified negotiations unless the UK moves its stance on state aid. Coveney said that level playing field is a really serious issue and added that a landing zone on fishing is hard to envisage.
However, a subdued US dollar demand – amid the prevalent upbeat market mood – extended some support to the GBP/USD pair and helped limit deeper losses, at least for the time being. The market reaction to the US President Donald Trump's surprise decision to end negotiations with Democrats on economic stimulus package turned out to be short-lived. This was evident from a rebound in the equity markets, which undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair on Tuesday confirmed a bearish breakthrough 100-hour SMA and a one-week-old ascending trend-line confluence support. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards the 1.2800 mark, en-route 100-day SMA, now looks a distinct possibility.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2866
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2864
|Daily SMA50
|1.3035
|Daily SMA100
|1.278
|Daily SMA200
|1.2716
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3007
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2867
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2979
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2747
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.292
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2954
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2969
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3058
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3109
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.