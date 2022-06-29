- GBP/USD turned lower for the third straight day and dropped to a nearly two-week low.
- Hawkish Fed expectations and the cautious mood offered support to the safe-haven USD.
- The downside seems cushioned as the focus remains on Fed Chair Powell and BoE’s Bailey.
The GBP/USD pair prolonged this week's retracement slide from the 1.2330-1.2335 region and edged lower for the third successive day on Wednesday. The downward trajectory dragged spot prices to a nearly two-week low, closer to mid-1.2100s during the first part of the European session, though lacked follow-through selling.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid concerns that a more aggressive move by major central banks to curb soaring inflation would pose challenges to global economic growth. This assisted the US dollar to capitalize on the previous day's strong move up and gain some follow-through traction, which, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The British pound was further weighed down by Brexit woes and expectations that the Bank of England would opt for a more gradual approach towards raising interest rates. It is worth recalling that the UK House of Commons on Monday voted in favour of a controversial bill that would unilaterally overturn part of Britain's divorce deal from the EU agreed in 2020.
The latest development raised the risk of fresh tensions with the EU amid the cost of living crisis in the UK and growing recession fears. This might continue to undermine sterling and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move for the GBP/USD pair. That said, retreating US bond yields might cap the USD and help limit any deeper losses, at least for now.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key event risk. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey are due to speak at the ECB forum in Sintra. Investors will look for cues about the central bank's policy tightening path before determining the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2182
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2335
|Daily SMA50
|1.245
|Daily SMA100
|1.2845
|Daily SMA200
|1.3177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2292
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2181
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2249
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2145
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.233
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2368
Lagarde, Powell and Bailey speak about policy at ECB Forum – LIVE
ECB President Lagarde, FOMC Chairman Powell and BOE Governor Bailey talk about the policy outlook at the ECB's annual Forum on Central Banking in Sintra. Central banks face major challenges as they try to tame inflation while avoiding recession.
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0500 ahead of German inflation, central bankers
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0500, as the US dollar surrenders early gains despite the risk-off market mood. The euro finds support from hawkish ECB commentary and upbeat EU sentiment data. Policy Panel at the ECB Forum awaited.
GBP/USD drops to weekly lows near 1.2150 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.2150 amid risk-aversion and a broadly subdued US dollar. Investors remain wary amid looming recession and Brexit worries. Powell and Bailey are due to speak at the Policy Panel at the ECB Forum on Wednesday.
Gold rises above $1,830 US yields retreat
Gold has staged a decisive rebound after having declined toward $1,810 earlier in the day. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield edging lower ahead of Powell's appearance at the ECB Forum, XAU/USD trades comfortably in positive territory near $1,830.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!