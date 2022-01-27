GBP/USD struggles near one-month low, just above mid-1.3300s post-US data

- GBP/USD witnessed aggressive selling on Thursday and dropped to over a one-month low.
- The post-FOMC strong USD rally remained uninterrupted after mixed US macro releases.
- The bias seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone around the 1.3365 area, or the lowest level since December 23 and had a rather muted reaction to mixed US macro data.
According to the first estimate released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis this Thursday, growth in the world's largest economy accelerated to a 6.9% annualized pace during Q4 2021. This was well above consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 5.5% and overshadowed weaker than expected US Durable Goods Orders.
This comes after the Fed on Wednesday reaffirmed market expectations for an eventual liftoff in March and did little to dent the strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. Apart from this, the UK political turmoil undermined the British pound and continued exerting heavy downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
Thursday's fall below the 1.3400 mark validated this week's bearish break through the 100-day SMA and might have already set the stage for a further depreciating move. The negative outlook is reinforced by bearish technical indicators on the daily chart, which have stalled far from being in the oversold territory.
The fundamental backdrop and the technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the vicinity of mid-1.3700s. A subsequent slide towards testing the next relevant support around the 1.3320-1.3315 region remains a distinct possibility amid sustained USD buying.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3373
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0089
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|1.3462
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3573
|Daily SMA50
|1.3422
|Daily SMA100
|1.3534
|Daily SMA200
|1.3726
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3525
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3444
|Previous Weekly High
|1.369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3546
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3475
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3349
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3509
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3557
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3589
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
