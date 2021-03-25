GBP/USD struggles near multi-week lows, remains vulnerable

- GBP/USD struggled to preserve early gains to levels just above the 1.3700 mark.
- Sustained USD buying turned out to be a key factor that prompted fresh selling.
- The set-up favours bearish traders amid tensions over COVID-19 vaccine supplies.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling during the early European session and dropped to fresh multi-week lows, around the 1.3670 region in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick to the 1.3705-10 region, instead met with some fresh supply and now seems set to prolong its short-term bearish trajectory. The US dollar stood tall near four-month tops amid the upbeat US economic outlook and got an additional boost from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. This was seen as one of the key factor exerting some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The British pound was pressured by further pressured by tensions over COVID-19 vaccine supplies. It is worth mentioning that the European Commission reportedly has threatened to ban exports of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to countries that have higher vaccination rates, including Britain. This raised fears that a significant shortage in vaccine supplies could derail the UK government's plan to exit the current lockdown.
That said, the UK and the EU have said that they are working together to improve their relationship and expand vaccine supply for all. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, might hold traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven USD and help limit further losses for the GBP/USD pair. Nevertheless, the path of least resistance for the major remains on the downside.
Market participants now look forward to the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's comments during a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Bank for International Settlements. Later during the early North American session, the release of the final US Q4 GDP print might also provide some impetus. This, along with scheduled speeches by a slew of FOMC member, might influence the USD and produce some trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3678
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3687
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3896
|Daily SMA50
|1.3828
|Daily SMA100
|1.3617
|Daily SMA200
|1.3252
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3759
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3674
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4002
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3809
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3707
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3727
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3655
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3622
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.357
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.374
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3825
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains
The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD yearns for acceptance above $1735 ahead of US data
Gold treads water as a rise in Treasury yields cap the upside attempts. US dollar regains poise, tracking yields higher amid cautious mood. XAU bulls need to find a strong foothold above $1735, US data in focus.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.