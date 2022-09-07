- GBP/USD meets with a fresh supply on Wednesday and drops to its lowest level since March 2020.
- The BoE policymakers failed to lift bets for a 75 bps September rate hike and weighed on the GBP.
- The unrelenting USD buying contributes to the decline and supports prospects for additional losses.
The GBP/USD pair comes under renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and sinks to the lowest level since March 2020. The pair is currently trading around the 1.1425-1.1420 region and seems vulnerable to prolonging a nearly one-month-old descending trend.
The Bank of England policymakers, including Governor Andrew Bailey, testified before the Parliament's Treasury Committee this Wednesday and failed to reinforce bets for a more aggressive rate hike. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor weighing on the British pound and exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair amid sustained US dollar buying.
The BoE MPC member Silvana Tenreyro noted that we are still to see the majority of the impact of the significant policy tightening already in place. Tenreyro added that a more gradual pace of tightening reduces the risk of overshooting. Adding to this, Governor Bailey said that more forceful bank rate moves to open the door for policy hold or reversal later.
Against the backdrop of a bleak outlook for the UK economy, the not-so-hawkish remarks might continue to undermine sterling. The USD, on the other hand, hits a fresh two-decade high and continues to draw support from firming expectations that the Fed will continue to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to curb stubbornly high inflationary pressures.
In fact, the markets are pricing in a greater chance of a supersized 75 bps rate hike at the upcoming FOMC policy meeting on September 20-21. This, along with the prevalent risk-off mood and worries about a deeper global economic downturn, should act as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback and supports prospects for a further depreciating move for the GBP/USD pair.
Some follow-through selling below the March 2020 low, around the 1.1410 region, will reaffirm the negative bias and pave the way for deeper losses. A major trend line connecting the May, June and July 2022 lows, however, sits offering support at the 1.1405 level – also the day's lows. This trend line, which is actually the base of the pair's declining trend channel for the year, will likely prevent further losses temporarily. Nevertheless, such is the downward pressure, it could well break, sending the cable into a tailspin lower to the next target at 1.1382 and the S1 monthly pivot.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, speeches by Fed officials will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might also drive the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1434
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0087
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|1.1521
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1828
|Daily SMA50
|1.1956
|Daily SMA100
|1.2203
|Daily SMA200
|1.2773
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1609
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1494
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1761
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1565
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1538
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1473
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1426
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1358
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1589
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1657
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1705
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
